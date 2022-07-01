SWISS announces further flight cancellations in autumn

On 26 June 2022, SWISS announced further cancellations, this time flights scheduled between August and October, reported 20 Minutes. These cancellations follow others announced in early June 2022.

© Serdar Tibet | Dreamstime.com

A company spokesperson described the cancellations as unavoidable and due to contraints and operational challenges across the industry.

In a press release the company announced it would be cutting around 767 flights between August and October 2022, which is equivalent to 2% of its 31,400 flights scheduled for August, September and October. Flights to current destinations will be maintained via other airlines in the Lufthansa group which owns SWISS. By cutting some SWISS flights the group as a whole will reduce flight frequency rather than the number of destinations. Cuts are likely to continue until the end of winter next year.

It is not yet clear which routes would be affected. However the company will inform passengers as soon as details are finalised, it announced. Passenger will be offered automatic re-booking or other solutions, said a spokesperson.

In 2021 SWISS laid off 560 staff after the Covid-19 pandemic drastically reduced passenger volumes. In addition to airline staff shortages, a shortage of air traffic controllers is restricting the number of aircraft that can take-off and land in Europe, something likely to continue through the summer.

SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx said that the aviation network in Europe and the rest of the world had reached its operational limit. Given the situation, which is becoming increasingly difficult, we decided to act responsibly towards our passengers by being preemptive and by reducing the strain on the system.

More on this:

20 Minutes article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





