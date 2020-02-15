Swiss extends China flight cancellations

Lufthansa Group, which includes Swiss, announced that it is extending the cancellation of flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Shenyang and Quingdao until 28 March 2020.

An earlier suspension ran until 9 February, which was then extended to 29 February 2020.

The airline is offering free refund or rebooking for flights to/from mainland China.

Flights to and from Hong Kong will continued but reduced, said the airline.

Many countries are putting entry restrictions into place for passengers who have been in China within the last couple of weeks. This might also apply for passengers with People’s Republic of China passports, said the airline.

Entry restrictions differ from country to country. Some also include Hong Kong.

Air China, which has direct flights between Geneva and Beijing, continues to fly between Switzerland and mainland China. The flight numbers are CA 861 (Beijing to Geneva) and CA 862 (Geneva to Beijing). These flights run four times a week.

