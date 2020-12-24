Flights resume between UK and Switzerland with restrictions

From Thursday 24 December 2020, residents of the UK and South Africa currently in Switzerland are allowed to fly home from Switzerland. Those currently in either of these two countries who reside in Switzerland will also be able to fly home, announced Switzerland’s Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA).

© Tommy Beattie | Dreamstime.com

Flights between Switzerland and these two nations were suspended from midnight on Sunday, 20 December 2020, after scientists established there were new faster spreading variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in these countries.

The flights are intended to enable residents of the destination countries to return home.

Special health measures apply to such travel. Those currently in quarantine in Switzerland will be kept apart from other travellers on their journeys to the airport. The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) will work with the cantons to coordinate this special transfer service. In addition, airlines are required to comply with existing protective health measures when operating these flights.

To enter Switzerland from the UK or South Africa passengers will need to be Swiss citizens (incl. Liechtenstein), hold a Swiss residence permit or Swiss type D visa or hold a ‘laisser passer’ issued by a Swiss representation. Upon arrival they will need to quarantine for 10 days.

Passengers should contact their airline directly to find out whether or not their flight is operating, said FOCA.

