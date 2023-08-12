Gotthard tunnel remains blocked causing delays and cancellations

On 10 August 2023, a freight train derailed in the Gotthard base tunnel. The tunnel will remain closed at least until next Wednesday, 16 August, reported SRF.

Those travelling by train via the tunnel must expect delays and train cancellations. According to Swiss Rail the Gotthard base tunnel will remain closed to passenger traffic until at least midnight next Wednesday.

This has reduced capacity by around a third. Passenger trains between German-speaking Switzerland and Italian-speaking Ticino will be diverted to the old Gotthard mountain route. This extends travel times by around an hour and the journey to Milan will be around two hours longer because of the need to also change trains in Chiasso.

Swiss Rail said the track system and a track switching gate were severely damaged when 23 out of 30 cars derailed on Thursday. The switching equipment is a custom-made product and so the rail company does not have any in reserve.

