Swiss government against universal public service

Switzerland requires all able bodied men to dedicate around a year of their time to military service. To remove the gender discrimination inherent in the current system, some have proposed compulsory universal public service for both young men and young women. This week, the Federal Council rejected the idea, which is set to be put to voters in a referendum, reported RTS.

While the Federal Council acknowledges the benefits universal service would bring in terms of individual and collective responsibility towards society and the valuable contribution it could add to environmental protection and social cohesion, it is concerned it would have a negative impact on Switzerland’s workforce.

If both men and women were required to serve there would be fewer people working. It also argues there would not be enough real demand for the increased human resource.

In addition to depleting the workforce, it is concerned those completing their civil service will unfairly compete with businesses and put downward pressure on pay in some sectors. In addition, removing people from the workplace to work in fields outside their areas of expertise, would be economically inefficient.

Finally, the Federal Council said the cost of supplementary pay to those doing civil service would double. This would have to be funded somehow. Currently, it is funded by payroll taxes in the same way as state pensions and disability benefits.

