Swiss government rejects plan for universal public service

Currently, Switzerland’s system of compulsory public service is focused on the military and applies only to men. A vote aimed at shifting to a universal system compulsory for everyone, met with resistance from the federal government this week, reported SRF.

The Federal Council said it was opposed to the idea and offered no counter proposal. Arguments against the idea include legal, economic and logistical challenges.

The Federal Council said it is not clear whether such a system would comply with laws preventing forced labour and those relating to labour market neutrality. It is also not convinced there would be enough public work for so many people and is concerned about the economic impact of taking substantially more workers out of the workforce. The government would also have to fund payments to those on service, a cost it would prefer not to bear.

The initiative aims to boost social cohesion by requiring everyone to engage in working for the community at least once in their lives. It also aims to cement gender equality by including women who are currently excluded from compulsory service. It would also expand the range of work to include activities aimed at pressing concerns such as preserving the environment.

Without a counter proposal, the initiative will ultimately be presented to voters, who will ultimately decide.

