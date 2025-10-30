Swiss conservatives call for tougher laws after violent pro-Palestinian protest

After a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Bern descended into violence on October 11th, centre-right and right-wing parliamentarians are demanding legal action against violent extremism, reported RTS. The proposed measures include bans on pyrotechnics, the use of facial-recognition technology, and longer detention periods.

Details were presented in Bern by the Alliance Sécurité Suisse, a cross-party group bringing together members of the Centre, PLR/FDP and UDC/SVP. The alliance said the unrest, which left 18 police officers injured, underscored the threat to public safety. It is time to close the gaps in the law, according to the group.

Lawmakers argue that preventing and prosecuting violent acts at protests has become increasingly difficult. In 2024, a quarter of far-left demonstrations have ended in violence, said Reto Nause, a Centre Party MP and president of the alliance. Rioters, he said, leave behind devastation, destruction and fear. The group wants the costs of damage to be recoverable from those taking part in unlawful demonstrations.

Other proposals call for stricter penalties and expanded surveillance powers. “Carrying objects clearly intended to provoke riots—such as helmets, batons, or fireworks—is not currently regulated,” noted Werner Salzmann, a UDC/SVP senator. He and others want such offences to be punishable by at least one year in prison when committed against police.

Members of the alliance also advocate broader investigative powers for the Federal Intelligence Service, which can currently monitor only publicly available information. “Targeted surveillance should be possible following calls to violence,” said Jacqueline de Quattro of the FDP, adding that facial-recognition technology using AI could help identify offenders. She argued that such systems can recognise individuals even when masked.

Not all agree. Green MP Clarence Chollet warned that mass surveillance for a few offenders would be extremely costly and prone to false positives. The solution remains an effective, informed and intelligent police presence, she said.

Some deputies also seek longer detention times. PLR/FDP MP Christian Wasserfallen has proposed doubling the maximum custody period from 24 to 48 hours, arguing that current limits are no longer appropriate.

The debate, though sparked by a single episode of unrest, reflects a broader tension between security and civil liberties in a country long proud of its tradition of peaceful protest.

