Swiss government votes against recognising Palestine as a state

Should Switzerland recognise Palestine as a state? Switzerland’s National Council (parliament) discussed the subject on Tuesday and decided against the idea by 131 votes to 61, reported SRF.

The motion, which proposed Switzerland recognise Palestine as a state on the condition that Hamas release the hostages kidnapped in October, was put to parliament by National Councillor Fabian Molina of the Socialist Party. However, it was overwhelmingly rejected by 131 votes to 61.

Speaking for the Federal Council, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said the time is not yet right for such a move. The conditions of the UN Charter must be met before the Federal Council would recognise the Palestine as a state, he added. However, the minister voiced support for the two-state solution and said that recognising Palestine as a state must be part of an eventual peace plan.

Currently, 143 of the UN’s 193 member states recognise Palestine as a state. However, until recently no Western nation did. This changed on 28 May 2024 after the leaders of Ireland, Spain and Norway took the step. In response, Israel recalled its ambassadors from these countries.

The US, UK, France and Germany all support a two-state solution but have said they will only recognise a Palestinian state that is agreed to by both sides. Israel is against all unilateral moves and says Palestine must negotiate its final status directly with Israel before becoming a state.

The UN itself has only partially recognised Palestine – it is a non-member observer state. To become a full member would require the approval of the UN Security Council, which contains the US, France and the UK, who all have veto rights. In April 2024, when the UN voted on the matter, the US vetoed it, while the UK and Switzerland abstained. The US’s argument against full recognition centred on the Palestinians not having full control because a significant part of their supposed state is run by Hamas.

