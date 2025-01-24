10 out of 13 bottled waters tested in Switzerland fail pollution test

Swiss broadcaster RTS recently had 13 brands of bottled water sold in Switzerland tested for trifluoroacetic acid (TFA). 10 of the 13 tested positive. TFA is widely used in the pesticide, pharmaceutical and electronics industries. TFA belongs to a family of chemicals known as PFAS, chemicals that take a very long time to break down, which are often referred to as forever chemicals.

Of the 13 bottled waters tested, only Cristallo, Denner and Saskia brands contained less than the 0.1 micrograms per litre testable limit.

The other 10 all had detectable levels of TFA. Aquata, Evian and Saguaro had concentrations of 0.1 micrograms per litre. The others were higher. Aproz (0.2), San Pellegrino (0.3), M-Budget (0.3), Swiss Alpina (0.4), Valser (0.4), Coop’s Prix garantie (0.4) had higher concentrations. Henniez (0.8) had the highest concentration, according to the test results presented by RTS.

The result for the water Saguaro was challenged by its producer. According the the company, its own testing has never detected TFAs in its product, reported RTS.

The persistence of these chemicals means they build up in the environment, making them increasingly difficult to avoid. The ground water across Switzerland contains relatively high levels of the pollutant.

Across much of the intensively farmed Swiss plateau the TFA concentration in ground water is between 1 and 10 micrograms per litre – see map. Much of this pollution comes from pesticides. Medicines and products used in refridgeration are other important sources.

