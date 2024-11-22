Mercury found in all Tuna tested in Switzerland

Over recent weeks, mercury found in the tinned tuna sold across Europe has sparked a debate about the product. This week, RTS revealed the mercury levels of much of the tinned tuna sold in Switzerland.

Recent tests across Europe revealed that all of the nearly 150 brands of tuna tested contained mercury, with around 10% containing more than the legal limit of 1mg per kilogram. Tests conducted by RTS in Switzerland also found mercury in all of the 55 brands tested.

Mercury is a neurotoxin, which affects nerve and brain function and can affect brain and neural development. It is naturally present in the environment, however, pollution from human activity adds further to natural levels.

Predators like tuna end up with higher levels of such toxins. Toxic substances, such as mercury, accumulate as animals progress up the food chain.

The levels of mercury in the 55 brands tested in Switzerland are all within the legal limit. However, experts nevertheless recommend limiting tuna consumption. Linda Bapst, the cantonal chemist in Valais, recommends limiting consumption to one tin a fortnight for an adult and one a month for a child. Children under 4 and pregnant women should avoid tinned tuna, she said.

Products were sampled from Switzerland’s six large retailers. Mercury levels in the tuna tested in Switzerland ranged from 0.02 to 0.51 mg per kilogram. The legal limit is 1mg per kilogram for tuna and 0.3mg per kilogram for other fish, such as salmon. Eight of the 55 samples tested had concentrations higher than this lower limit. Coop fared the worst with four tuna products with mercury concentrations above 0.3mg per kilogram, while Lidl had one, Manor two and Migros one. None of the products sampled at Aldi and Denner had concentrations above 0.3mg per kilogram – see detailed test results here.

