Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Fluorescent bulbs to be banned from 2023 in Switzerland

Fluorescent bulbs to be banned from 2023 in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

From August 2023 it will be illegal to sell fluorescent tube bulbs in Switzerland, reported RTS. Switzerland follows the EU in banning these mercury-containing bulbs.

© Animaflora | Dreamstime.com

Fluorescent tubes typically contain around four milligrams of the toxic metal, which is essential for making them work. This amount of mercury is relative small. By comparison, some older thermometers contain around 500 milligrams of the temperature sensitive but highly toxic liquid metal.

Phasing out these bulbs to reduce the amount of toxic mercury in circulation makes sense now that more energy efficient LED lighting is available.

Mercury poisoning symptoms include muscle weakness, poor coordination, numbness in the hands and feet, skin rashes, anxiety, memory problems, trouble speaking, trouble hearing, or trouble seeing. The english term that refers to a crazy person being “as mad as a hatter” is thought to relate to mercury poisoning. Hat makers in the middle ages, who used mercury nitrate in hat rims would often suffer poisoning from handling the material which would make them act oddly or as mad as hatters.

No mercury is released when fluorescent bulbs are intact, but vapour and small beads of mercury can be released when a bulb is broken so it important to dispose of the bulbs carefully.

Banning these bulbs does not necessarily mean changing light fixtures. Tubes made using LED technology that fit old fittings are available.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp