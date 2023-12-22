Canton of Basel bans sale of certain e-cigarettes after tests

After testing 32 disposable e-cigarettes, the cantonal laboratory in Basel-City found issues with all of them and issued a sales ban on seven, which contain toxic substances, reported SRF.

Photo by Ruslan Alekso on Pexels.com

The e-cigarettes were obtained from 12 sales outlets in the city. The problems detected include nicotine above the maximum legal limit, lead in metal joints, toxins linked to infertility and the presence of undisclosed additives.

Many hoped e-cigarettes would shift tobacco smokers to a less harmful alternative. But reality has proved different. In Switzerland, tobacco has remained the strong preference. In 2017, 93.5% of smokers preferred to exclusively or mainly use tobacco products. Those using e-cigarettes made up only 6.5% of smokers.

What has changed is the emergence of a new smoker: the e-cigarette smoker. In 2017, 5.1% of e-cigarette smokers were not smokers before taking their first puff.

Another challenge is knowing exactly what is in the liquid these devices burn. E-cigarettes are a relatively new product that health regulators are still grappling with.

Smoking rates are high in Switzerland. 27% of the population 15 and over smokes. 42% of men aged between 25 and 34 are smokers.

