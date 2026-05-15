“No Switzerland of 10m people” initiative has driven campaign spending to record levels

Groups backing and opposing the initiative have amassed CHF 15m for the campaign, an unprecedented sum, reports RTS.

Campaign budgets ahead of the June 14th referendum have reached a record high, largely because of the “No Switzerland of 10m people” initiative. According to figures published on Friday by the Federal Audit Office, more than CHF 15m has already been declared. That far exceeds the previous record of roughly CHF 10m, set during the November 2024 vote on motorway expansion.

Swiss law requires the disclosure of donations above CHF 50,000. Contributions to campaign committees must be itemised individually once they exceed CHF 15,000.

Supporters of the initiative, drawn mainly from circles close to the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP), have raised CHF 6.4m. Among the largest individual donors are Christoph Blocher, a former federal councillor, who contributed CHF 130,000, and Thomas Matter, a member of the National Council, who gave CHF 250,000. Philippe Gaydoul, an entrepreneur, also donated CHF 250,000.

The Foundation for Centre-Right Policy (Stiftung für bürgerliche Politik), which is close to the UDC/SVP, has earmarked more than CHF 1m for the campaign. The Zurich cantonal branch of the UDC/SVP is contributing a further CHF 500,000.

Economiesuisse leads the opposition

Opponents of the initiative have raised just over CHF 9m. Almost half that sum comes from Economiesuisse, the business lobby group, which has committed CHF 4.2m to the alliance “No to the Chaos Initiative”.

The Socialist Party has declared donations of more than CHF 1.6m. The Swiss Trade Union Federation is backing the “no” campaign with CHF 825,400, while the union Unia has so far budgeted close to CHF 500,000.

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