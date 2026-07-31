Swiss rail – squeezing more people onto ever busier trains

Switzerland’s railways are carrying more people than ever. In the second quarter of 2026 passengers travelled 6.3bn kilometres by train, an increase of 5.2% from a year earlier, reported Litra. That surpassed the previous record, set in the final quarter of 2025, by nearly 200m passenger-kilometres, the collective distance travelled by passengers.

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This is good news for a country seeking to accommodate population growth without filling roads with more traffic. Yet headline numbers can conceal as much as they reveal. Passenger traffic grew far faster than railway capacity. Operators ran 53.24m train-path kilometres—a measure of train movements—during the quarter, just 0.9% more than a year earlier and almost unchanged from the preceding three months. In other words, Switzerland’s railways are squeezing substantially more travel out of only slightly more train movements.

For now that suggests efficiency: longer trains, higher occupancy and better use of the timetable. Eventually it may mean crowding. Switzerland’s rail network is intensively used, particularly around its largest cities and on the main east-west routes. Adding capacity is not merely a matter of expanding rolling stock. Platforms must be lengthened, junctions rebuilt and timetable slots found among passenger, regional and freight services.

Railway infrastructure takes years to plan and longer still to build. A network that is already full cannot respond quickly when demand rises. Today’s passenger record may therefore be a preview of tomorrow’s capacity shortage.

The rise in rail freight was muted, rising 2.2% from a year earlier, to 2.82bn net tonne-kilometres. After several periods of stagnation or decline, that hints at stabilisation rather than a decisive recovery. Freight operators must contend with constrained infrastructure, complicated planning and disruption on Europe’s main cargo corridors. They also moving more freight fewer trains. That may reflect more efficient use of trains. It may equally reveal how hard it has become for freight companies to secure capacity on a railway increasingly dominated by passenger services.

This creates an awkward policy problem. Encouraging commuters onto trains is politically popular and cuts road use. Moving freight from road to rail is also central to Swiss transport and environmental policy. But both depend on the same finite tracks. When capacity is scarce, the success of one can impede the other, strengthening the case for more investment in infrastructure.

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Litra article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

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