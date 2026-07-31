FILM: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY ** For the hype and the adrenaline

31 July 2026

A bit of a foray into the effects of entertainment…

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY **

Our daily press screenings in various cinemas around Geneva usually consist of six to eight journalists. We each have our favourite seats and it’s peaceful. We can tell a hyped-up blockbuster is coming when a whole lot of freelancers suddenly show up.

It happened that way for “The Odyssey”, and recently for the “Spider-Man” screening at the Blue Cinéma in Confédération Centre. Our numbers had swelled to more than 20 participants, and the public will no doubt be pouring in proportionately.

That’s how Hollywood works – HYPE! And the masses follow, no matter the quality or (non)intelligence of the work. Just give them popcorn and big-time entertainment. Magic formula.

So how is this latest Spider-Man? It starts off in a sweet, personal manner, with Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland) lamenting how sad and lonely he is after casting a spell on his great love (Zendaya, who is also his wife in real life) and his best friend, making them forget him. This is supposedly to protect them from harm. His malaise is affecting both his powers and his task as the saviour of New York City. This is another ruse from the studios – connect with the solitude and yearnings of the youth they are targeting. Make the kids identify with the hero. Another million tickets sold!

But then what about the constant mayhem, violence and destruction while our hero is trying to solve some routine crime problems? That brutal lesson, the kids will also be digesting. If their hero can unleash such ferocity, why can’t they? Isn’t this a form of subliminal brainwashing of our adolescents? Have you noticed how many horror films (which I neither see nor review) are being thrown at the public lately, making tons of money?

Is this art copying reality or reality being pushed to its limits by greedy writers, producers and studios?

And we wonder why there are constant attacks in our schools, streets and the world.

We are being shown it is the norm. That is the fault of today’s entertainment industry and much of the media – constant agitation and glorification of the genre of violence. And this will grow, as the wildfires are growing.

Oops – am I getting off track? Injustice, in any form, does that to me. Sorry.

We were discussing the film. It’s nothing special, forgettable once you’re out of the cinema. It’s actually just a lot of action wrapped around a limp love story. You’ll probably go anyway, or not – along with the youngsters. For the hype and the adrenaline. Just check out how much is destroyed.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

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