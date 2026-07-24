Geneva court suspends ban on full-cover swimwear

Long-sleeved swimwear may once again be worn in Geneva’s public swimming pools, at least temporarily, after a cantonal court suspended a ban introduced in May, reported various media.

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Geneva’s parliament, the Grand Council, approved the measure in March. It came into force on May 30 and prohibited swimwear covering both the arms and legs beyond the knees—see article 5.

The proposal was initially intended to ban the burkini, a full-body swimsuit worn by some Muslim women. But the final law applied more broadly, also covering garments worn for sun protection or medical reasons.

A group called the Coordination for Inclusive Swimming challenged the ban—see letter. The group brings together 29 organisations, which include an asylum advocacy association, a feminist protest movement, two LGBTIQ+ advocacies and MARAD, an antizionist organisation.

Geneva’s judiciary has now ruled for the effective suspension of the ban, meaning that the law will not be enforced until the court delivers a final ruling.

The judges said the case raised questions not only of religious freedom, but also of health, modesty and personal choice. Excluding affected swimmers from public bathing areas, they argued, could cause irreparable harm, particularly during the summer, when such facilities provide both relief from the heat and places to socialise.

The legal battle is not over. Five municipalities—Vernier, Carouge, Lancy, Meyrin and the city of Geneva—have also challenged the measure, arguing that it infringes their autonomy.

The case reflects Geneva’s attachment to laïcité—the principle that the state should remain neutral in religious matters—and its tendency to treat faith as a private concern rather than something to be expressed in public.

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