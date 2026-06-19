Geneva votes “no” to elected politicians wearing religious symbols

Geneva likes to think of itself as Switzerland’s most secular canton. Last weekend voters reaffirmed that identity, albeit narrowly. A constitutional amendment banning elected politicians from displaying visible religious symbols while carrying out their duties passed with 51.4% of the vote.

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The result revives a debate that has simmered for years. A similar restriction was contained in Geneva’s secularism law, approved by voters in 2019. Courts subsequently struck down the provision, ruling that elected representatives embody the diversity of society rather than the neutrality of the state. The cantonal parliament responded by launching a vote to have it written into Geneva’s constitution.

Supporters see the measure as a logical extension of Geneva’s tradition of laïcité. In their view, politicians exercising a public mandate should be bound by the same principle of religious neutrality that applies to state officials. Opponents argue that parliamentarians are not civil servants. Their role is precisely to represent the convictions, identities and interests of those who elected them.

The dispute reflects two competing visions of secularism, both of which place democratically enacted law above religious authority. One, rooted in the French republican tradition, seeks to minimise the visibility of religion in public life. The other holds that institutions can remain above religion even when the individuals who serve within them openly display their beliefs. Geneva’s voters have narrowly endorsed the former view. Yet the closeness of the result suggests that many remain uneasy about it.

The courts may be asked to weigh in again. Yet by elevating the measure to constitutional status, Geneva’s voters have made it harder to challenge. Any successful appeal would need to show that the amendment conflicts with higher-ranking protections contained in the Swiss federal constitution, the European Convention on Human Rights or other binding federal and international law.

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