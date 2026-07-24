Switzerland braces for fourth heatwave of the summer

The fourth heatwave this summer is approaching. It is not yet clear whether it will match the severity of the spell in late June, but temperatures will be high.

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Weather models broadly agree that, from the middle of next week, temperatures across much of the lowlands will exceed 30°C.

No sustained cooling is in sight. August is likely to begin considerably warmer than usual. Meteo Swiss is predicting temperatures to hit 32 degrees in Geneva on Tuesday, rising to 37 degrees by Thursday. In Zurich the forecast is for 35 degrees by Thursday.

Now is a good time to air homes while conditions remain relatively cool. Tropical nights, when temperatures do not fall below 20°C, are expected again towards the end of next week.

Hotter than late June?

Current forecasts suggest that the coming heatwave could be as intense as the one in late June. Some models predict higher temperatures; others slightly lower ones. Precise forecasts remain uncertain.

What is clearer is that the drought will persist. The next heatwave is expected to be mostly dry. Local thunderstorms may bring rain to some areas over the weekend, but in most places they will provide little relief.

More on this:

Swiss Meteo article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

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