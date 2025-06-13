Event: reclaiming relevance: International Geneva’s role in a crisis-ridden world

On Monday 16 June 2025 in Geneva a group of media professionals will discuss the subject of International Geneva’s role in a crisis-ridden world. The event is aimed at students and media professionals.

Photo by Xabi Oregi on Pexels.com

DATE: Monday, 16 June 2025

MAIN EVENT: 17:30 – 20:00 with introductory remarks followed by main panel (18:00) and reception.

LOCATION: International Museum of the Reformation, Cour de Saint-Pierre 10, 1204 Geneva in the Old Town.

SIDE EVENT: Free workshop on youth journalism and global threats for high school and university students and young professionals. (14:00-17:00).

14:00 – 17:00 | Youth Workshop (Students & Media Professionals) “Reporting the Future: Youth Journalism & Global Threats”

An interactive workshop for high school/university students and young professionals (ages 14–34) exploring the role of credible journalism and media in addressing global challenges, plus an opportunity to seek internships. Facilitators: Edward Girardet (Editor, Global Geneva and Board Member, Club Suisse de la Presse) • Tom Woods (Filmmaker, Woods Communications & co-founder WIKI’s Centennial Expedition) • Guest journalists & educators Key Activities: • Producing short news reports on global threats • Exploring climate storytelling for media & social platforms • Introduction to the HelpSaveTheMed initiative • Relaunch of the YouthWrites & Young Filmmakers Awards.

To register, contact: Anja Hajdukovic at Anja.Hajdukovic@unige.ch

17:30 – 18:00 | Introductory Presentations

Tom Woods: Filmmaker & co-founder, HelpSaveTheMed/WIKI’s Centennial Expedition: On Geneva’s link to the Mediterranean. • Anja Hajdukovic: Explorers Club Team Member (Switzerland): Youth Explorers Programme.

18:00 – 19:00 | Lead Panel Discussion “Reclaiming Relevance: International Geneva’s Role in a Crisis-Driven World”

Panellists: • Charles Adams, International lawyer, former U.S. Ambassador to Finland • Tarak Bach Baouab, Head of Advocacy, Médecins Sans Frontières, Geneva • Sophie Tholstrup, Head of Policy & Climate Change, GroundTruth Solutions, Vienna • Christine Lutringer, Executive Director, Albert Hirschman Centre on Democracy/Geneva Graduate Institute. • Moderator: Dr. James J. Busuttil, Explorers Club Fellow & Senior Advisor, ICLSP. This panel will address how Switzerland’s global institutions can respond to converging risks – including climate change, disinformation, and democratic erosion – and how they can better engage with youth, media, and science to do so. Welcome Remarks: • Gabriel de Montmollin, Director, International Museum of the Reformation, Geneva • Vicken Cheterian, President,

Global Geneva Group 19:00 – 20:00 | Reception

Join us for informal networking, idea-sharing, and cross-sector connection.

Participation is FREE, but space is limited. Please RSVP. Contact: Edward Girardet, Editor, Global Geneva, Email: edgirardet@gmail.com

Background & Rationale

The world is entering an era of compounding crises. The international system is being tested by the convergence of climate breakdown, armed conflict, misinformation, and the weakening of multilateral frameworks. At the same time, public trust in institutions is eroding, while youth are increasingly marginalized from decision-making—even though their engagement is crucial for long-term solutions. International Geneva – home to over 100 global organizations and a long-standing pillar of multilateral cooperation – is at a crossroads. Geneva must rethink how it operates, how it communicates, and how it mobilizes the next generation to remain a credible and effective convener on global challenges. Initiatives like HelpSaveTheMed, YouthWrites, and the Explorers Club’s youth programme highlight the need for credible, youth-driven responses to global threats. These efforts demonstrate how storytelling, science, and diplomacy can intersect to forge new alliances and build resilience.

