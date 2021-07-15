Le News

Covid: 67% of Geneva now has antibodies

By Leave a Comment

Vaccination has pushed the percentage of residents in Geneva with antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus up to 67%, according to a recent study by Geneva’s HUG hospital.

To some extent, Geneva has been at the forefront of Switzerland’s experience with Covid-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the canton has recorded Switzerland’s highest rate of infection, 54% above the Swiss average.

Geneva has also been a leader on vaccination. By 11 July 2021, with 102 doses administered per 100 residents, Geneva trailed only the canton of Basel-City (105) on vaccination roll out. The Swiss average was 95 doses per 100 people.

Geneva’s high rates of infection and vaccination appear to have combined to deliver a high rate SARS-CoV-2 antibodies (67%) in the population.

Given Geneva’s high rate of infection and lead on vaccinations, it is likely that the level of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in other Swiss cantons is lower than Geneva’s 67%.

Reflecting the age-based priority of the vaccination rollout, among the sample of 3,121 Geneva residents tested, 95% of those aged over 75 and 85% of those aged 50 to 65 had antibodies. Further down the age spectrum the percentages fell to 60% of those aged 18 to 50, 40% of those aged 12 to 15, 35% of those aged 6 to 12 and 25% of those under 6 years old.

It is highly likely that the virus will continue to circulate among the young and a vaccination programme aimed at this group to cut transmission would make sense, according to an expert at the hospital.

More on this:
HUG study (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

