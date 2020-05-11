Recent testing suggests 9.7% of Geneva has had Covid-19

A third round of SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing by researchers at Geneva’s HUG hospital suggests 9.7% of the canton might have had Covid-19.

The antibody testing programme, which started in March 2020 and runs until June 2020, aims to understand the true scale of infection in the canton. SARS-CoV-2 testing has been rationed in Switzerland. Typically, only those with significant symptoms are tested. This means many of those infected are not included in the official case number. The question is: how many?

By 11 May 2020, Geneva had recorded 5,167 Covid-19 cases, 1% of the canton’s population, the highest rate across Switzerland’s 26 cantons. If this recent round of antibody testing is accurate, then it suggests only 1 out of every 9.7 cases made their way into Geneva’s official case number, suggesting it is significantly understated.

At this stage, SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing results are highly uncertain. Many of the tests yield a problematic number of false positives – people testing positive for antibodies when they don’t have them. The Euroimmun IgG ELISA test, the primary test used in this study, has a specificity of 96%. This means if 8% of a sample tested positive for antibodies, half could be false positives without the antibodies.

The antibody testing programme, which tested 576 people in this round, also looks at infection rates by age group. The results suggest that infection could be more prevalent among younger people than the official case numbers suggests. This makes sense given older people are more likely to have severe symptoms and are therefore more likely to get tested.

Recorded positive cases so far in Geneva represent 0.15% of 5-19 year-olds, 1.27% of those aged 20-49 and 1.44% of those 50 and over. Recent antibody testing suggests 6.0% of 5-19 year-olds in Geneva have had Covid-19, 8.5% of 20-49 year olds, but only 3.7% of those 50 and older.

The report points out that, even if the 9.7% infection rate is accurate, and the antibodies provide meaningful immunity, Geneva still has a long way to go to reach herd immunity.

In addition, an estimated 3.7% infection rate among the age group with the highest mortality still leaves 96.3% in that group that haven’t had it.

