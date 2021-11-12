Covid: new cases up 45% this week in Switzerland

This week, 20,308 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Switzerland, up 45% from the 13,983 recorded the week before. On a 7-day moving average basis, the number of daily new cases was 2,901.

Once the numbers catch up hospitalisations are likely to be higher this week than the week before. Last week 228 people entered hospital with Covid-19. So far this week, 204 have been recorded. However, this number is likely to rise between 30% and 50% once the data comes in. Last week’s figure rose from 165 to 228 (+38%). A rough estimate would put this week’s Covid-19 hospitalisations up by around 25% compared to the week before.

Covid-19 patients currently make up 14.1% of patients in intensive care with 75.8% of intensive care beds occupied.

Covid-19 deaths were up this week. Last week there were 25. This week there were 39. There is a lag on this figure too. Last week’s number rose from 21 to 25 (+19%) after the numbers came in.

However, the link between Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations and deaths has been significantly weakened. The recent ratio of deaths to cases is around a fifth of what it was at the same time last year. High rates of immunity from vaccinations and exposure to the virus appear to have weakened the virus’s impact.

The latest antibody study done in Geneva in July 2021 shows a high prevalence of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Overall, 67% had antibodies and more than 90% of those over 65 had them. Since then a further 18% of the canton’s population has been vaccinated.

Four days in, Switzerland’s week-long vaccination push has had little effect of vaccination rates. This week the percentage with one of more shots rose 0.34 percentage points to 66.61%. Switzerland now has a well established anti vaccination movement, which is supported by a number of political leaders. In addition, a vote scheduled for 28 November 2021 against Covid-19 laws introduced by the federal parliament has created a rallying point for disparate groups of protestors, further strengthening the movement.

