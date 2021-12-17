FILM: SPIDER MAN – NO WAY HOME – who said sequels aren’t any good?!

17 December 2021.

SPIDER MAN – NO WAY HOME ***

Spider man (a very earnest Tom Holland) is probably the most human of the Marvel characters, and that’s what makes this film so endearing and so much fun. After all, he’s still a teenager and it’s not his fault that he got bitten by a spider.

And then there’s his cute girlfriend (Zendaya) and his utterly loyal best friend. The charismatic Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) adds pizzaz to this tale that has the two original Spider Men coming back – so you get 3 for the price of 1!

Who says sequels aren’t any good?! This is a great one – not to miss if you’re into fun and action.

LA PANTHÈRE DES NEIGES **** (vo French)

The one release not to miss this week is this grand documentary about tracking down the rare snow panther in the wilds of Tibet. The two men looking for him with incredible patience – one, a photographer and the other, a writer – encounter a world of other wonderful creatures in their quest for the elusive panther.

The magnificent cinematography by directors Vincent Munier and Marie Amiguet is like a zen trek through some of the most beautiful vistas you will ever see. Rolling hills, plains, snow-covered mountains and low-lying clouds reveal bears, bulls, a menacing yak, delicate birds and wolves perfectly caught on film in their natural habitat. The whispering voices of the two men, the soothing music of Nick Cave and Warren Ellis and the wait for a glimpse of the panther are like a mesmerizing trip into the beauty of nature at its most elemental.

This breathtaking journey is a moment of pure grace. Watch carefully for the cat for he is beautifully camouflaged by nature’s own tricks. He and his surroundings are worth the wait.

SING II (Tous en scène 2) **1/2

Remember the first animated “Sing” about a little impresario (a koala) who wanted to have a musical theater of his own? His clients were all sorts of animals including pigs, an elephant and a gorilla and they could all sing! Well, they are back, and this time they’re going to a place resembling Las Vegas to prove their talents. The trouble is, the tough casino boss wants both his daughter in the koala’s show and the guaranteed return of an old singing legend who has become a recluse.

This is their adventure – full of song, dance and mishaps, voiced by the likes of Matthew McConaughey (Buster Moon, the koala) Bono (Clay Calloway) and Scarlett Johansson (Ash, the punk porcupine). Good fun for the family, with some lessons about believing in yourself.

You can catch it in its English version at the Cine17.

And don’t forget the outstanding films still in theaters, for it’s Oscar season👌:

DON’T LOOK UP

WEST SIDE STORY

HOUSE OF GUCCI

ALINE

DUNE

MADRES PARALELAS

ILLUSIONS PERDUES

THE HAND OF GOD

COMPARTIMENT NO. 6

For reviews of all these films click here.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

