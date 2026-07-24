FILM: DE LA COMÉDIE FRANÇAISE **** an exhuberant film

24 July 2026

DE LA COMÉDIE FRANÇAISE **** (vo French, with English subtitles)

Here’s a day in the life of the oldest and most prestigious theatre company in the world, founded in 1680 under Louis XIV. It’s also one of the most delightful comedies of the year, directed by Martin Darondeau and Bertrand Usclat with an energy and fervour that are simply breathtaking in their originality. Every member of the troupe is an actual actor from this esteemed company, a highly elite position in France.

There are only three hours left to the premiere of a production of Macbeth that is being directed by the sweet novice Nina, brilliantly played by Pauline Clément. Already at her entry to the theatre, disaster strikes – the crazy doorman (the dazzling Guillaume Gallienne), whom she knows well, refuses to let her in without her pass! For this opening scene alone, you should run to this both clever and hilarious film. And it only gets better from there. Each of the actors has their own quirks and hangups, there’s a hot affair going on behind the scenes, all sorts of mishaps need to be managed, and Nina has to keep it all together, for the company’s motto is: never give up – the show must go on.

It’s all a marvelous spoof of this stellar family of dedicated actors, and of the many people behind the scenes who make it work smoothly.

Stay for the credits for an amusing tip of the hat to such luminaries as Molière and Shakespeare. You’ll come out feeling as high as a kite!

H IS FOR HAWK **1/2

This true story about the British naturalist Helen Macdonald, who turned to training a hawk to overcome the terrible grief of losing her father, is not an easy film to sit through. Claire Foy is exceptional as the woman who in her pain retreats from the human world into the art of falconry.

The always wonderful Brendan Gleeson plays her late father. Foy is quite amazing in her scenes with the wild bird, but the extent of her obsession can make for trying viewing.

Based on the book by Macdonald, director Philippa Lowthorpe tells it as it was, and the emotional and psychological trauma can be harrowing.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

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