Rising mental distress among Swiss welfare recipients

A report published this week, shows welfare rates in 2023 were at their lowest in many years. At the same time, the percentage of those receiving welfare in mental distress is rising.

Across the 14 cities included in the report, social assistance rates are lower than they have been for a long time. The number of people receiving social assistance has decreased compared to the previous year, by an average of 4.3 percent.

In 12 out of 14 cities, social assistance rates in 2023 were below the 2019 level. In eleven cities, they were even below the level ten years ago. The social assistance rate measures the proportion of people receiving social assistance in the total resident population. The absolute number of people receiving social assistance has also decreased in almost all cities compared to the previous year by an average of 4.3 percent. A key reason for this development is the positive situation in the labour market.

However, social services have seen an increase in the percentage of people receiving social assistance with mental disabilities. Around a quarter are so psychologically distressed it is impacting their everyday lives. In most cities, the range available assessment and treatment options are inadequate, especially for children and young people, the report said.

The make up of those receiving social welfare payments has changed little. Children, young adults, people of foreign origin or single-parent households comprise most of those receiving financial assistance. On average, around 23% of all single-parent households in the 14 cities are on welfare.

