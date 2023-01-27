Dual nationality continues to rise in Switzerland

On 26 January 2023, data on dual nationality in Switzerland were published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). Between 2010 and 2021 the number of Swiss citizens over 15 years old with another nationality rose from 13.8% to 19.5%, a rise of 5.7 percentage points.

© Makasanaphoto | Dreamstime.com

The number of Swiss citizens with another nationality has risen consistently since 2010. Only in 2018 was there no rise.

48.7% of dual nationals were born in Switzerland. The other 51.3% were born abroad.

The top 10 additional nationalities were Italian (23.1% of total dual nationals), French (11.2%), German (9.4%), Turkish (4.4%), Portuguese (4.2%), Spanish (4.0%), Serbian (3.5%), Kosovan (3.2%), British (2.4%) and Bosnian and Herzegovinian (2.3%). These 10 made up nearly 68% of total dual nationals.

While dual nationals (5.1%) were more likely to be unemployed than those with only Swiss nationality (3.4%), they were also more likely to be working. 63.7% of dual nationals were working compared to 59.2% of the Swiss only population. This largely reflects the relative youth of dual nationals. Only 14% of dual nationals were over 64, compared to nearly 26% of the Swiss only population.

Dual nationals were also more likely to be tertiary educated (40.3% compared to 37.2%). They were also more likely to have no post-school education (19.8% compared to 16.4%).

Swiss cantons with the highest rates of dual nationals were Geneva (48%), Vaud (31%), Ticino (30%), Neuchâtel (27%), Basel-Stadt (25%), Zürich (24%), Valais (18%), Zug (18%), Schaffhausen (17%) and Basel-Landschaft (16%). The canton with the lowest rate was Obwalden (6%).

More on this:

FSO data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





