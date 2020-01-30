Dual nationality in Switzerland – nearly 1 in 5

In 2018, 18.1% of Swiss citizens 15 years old or older living in Switzerland held another nationality, according to figures recently published by the Federal Statistical Office.
Over 8 years this percentage has risen by 4.3 percentage points. In 2010, the same percentage was 13.8%. The percentage in 2017 was the same as in 2018.
65% of dual nationals had acquired Swiss citizenship through naturalisation and a further 35% had acquired it at birth.
The most common second nationalities were Italian (24%), French (12%) and German (9%).
