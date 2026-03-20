Switzerland halts new arms exports to America

Switzerland will no longer approve new licences for arms exports to the United States, reported SRF. The Federal Council announced the move on Friday in response to the American war against Iran.

Ruag Aerospace © Marlon Trottmann | Dreamstime.com

The government said its decision was guided by Switzerland’s neutrality and the War Materiel Act. For the duration of the conflict, it argued, exports of war materiel to countries involved could not be authorised.

Existing licences remain valid for now. The Federal Council said they are not directly linked to the conflict. Nevertheless, an expert group drawn from the departments of economic affairs, foreign affairs and defence will monitor developments and assess whether further action is required under neutrality law.

The review will extend beyond arms. Officials will examine exports of dual-use goods—those with both civilian and military applications—as well as specialised military items such as training aircraft and simulators. Other exports affected by sanctions on Iran will also be scrutinised.

Legal experts note that Switzerland already applies a restrictive approach in comparable cases. Evelyne Schmid of the University of Lausanne argues that the authorities could go further if necessary. Existing licences, she says, can be revisited, suspended or even revoked.

The decision has drawn mixed political reactions. Priska Seiler Graf of the Socialist Party supports the move but says it does not go far enough; existing deliveries, she argues, should also be halted, given the risk that Swiss materiel could end up in the conflict. Reto Nause of the Centre Party takes the opposite view, warning that the ban could have consequences for Switzerland’s own security. Countries that are denied exports, he suggests, may be less willing to supply Switzerland in return, potentially delaying systems such as the Patriot missile defence, the F-35 fighter jet or spare parts for the F/A-18.

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SRF article (in German)

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