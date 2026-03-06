US Patriot missile shortages push Swiss deliveries back five years

Heavy use of American Patriot air-defence missiles in the Middle East is having knock-on effects for Switzerland. The Swiss armed forces may have to wait much longer than expected to receive the Patriot systems it has ordered, according to federal officials cited by the public broadcaster SRF.

Patriot Air Defence © VanderWolfImages | Dreamstime.com

Since Sunday the United Arab Emirates alone has intercepted more than 1,000 Iranian missiles and drones, many using Patriot missile system interceptors. A single interceptor produced by RTX Corporation (Raytheon) costs roughly CHF 3m ($3.9m). Patriot missiles are currently being used faster than they can be replaced.

Estimating global interceptor production is difficult. The United States, the largest producer, manufactures roughly 1,500–2,000 interceptor missiles a year. Europe and Russia together probably produce another 500–1,000. Israel may make as many as 1,000 annually, while China, where estimates are highly uncertain, might produce anything from a few hundred to several thousand. With conflicts raging across several regions, demand could easily outstrip supply.

Countries in the Persian Gulf have already asked European partners for additional air-defence systems. Ukraine, which relies heavily on the Patriot system to protect its cities and energy infrastructure, also fears that deliveries could fall short as resources are diverted to the confrontation with Iran.

Deliveries delayed by more than five years

For Switzerland the consequences could be significant. Urs Loher, the head of armaments, travelled to the United States last week—before the Israeli-American strike on Iran. According to reporting by SRF, Swiss officials were informed that deliveries of the Patriot system could now be delayed by at least five years.

The Federal Department of Defence expects an even longer wait for the five Patriot batteries Switzerland has ordered because of the war involving Iran. Originally the systems were due to start arriving this year.

Government considers alternatives

According to SRF, the defence minister Martin Pfister is exploring the purchase of another air-defence system as a complement—or temporary alternative—to Patriot. One possible option is SAMP/T air defence system, developed by the Franco-Italian consortium Eurosam.

It remains unclear what will happen to the CHF 650m that Switzerland has already paid to the United States for the Patriot systems. After Washington informed the government last summer of delays to deliveries, the defence ministry suspended further payments for the American air-defence system, whose total cost is expected to exceed CHF 2bn.

Financing any rapid purchase of an alternative system is also uncertain. According to earlier reporting by SRF, the defence ministry may lack the funds over the next two years to make the advance payments required for new acquisitions.

Asked about the matter on Wednesday, the defence ministry said the government would review the next steps in the Patriot procurement process, declining to comment further.

More on this:

SRF article (in German) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.