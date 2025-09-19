Switzerland unable to defend itself against all threats, according to defence minister

Switzerland’s army cannot defend the country against every conceivable threat, admits Martin Pfister, the defence minister. Visiting Geneva on 18 September 2025 for anniversaries at three Swiss-backed security institutes, he told RTS television that the military remained a work in progress: The army is capable of defending Switzerland, but not against all threats one can imagine, he said.

He cited Russia’s drone incursions into Polish airspace as an example. Switzerland does not have the anti-drone weapons to repel such attacks, nor does it have the long-range missiles needed. These systems are on order, but not yet delivered. He insisted that a layered air-defence system is essential.

Pfister also discussed Switzerland’s purchase of F-35 military jets. The planes’ price tag is controversial. Voters approved a CHF 6 billion budget, but costs could rise to CHF 7 billion or more. The defence minister insists another referendum is unnecessary—the law allows parliament to take procurement decisions—but concedes that political pressure could reopen the issue.

Beyond the jets, the army faces other embarrassments: drones unsuited to cold weather, and persistent management troubles at RUAG, the state arms firm. Pfister acknowledges the problems but promises to restore confidence. We need the trust of politicians and the people, he said. Rebuilding it, he argues, is the prerequisite for all future military purchases.

