Switzerland should prepare for war, according to former US general

The withdrawal of US troops from Europe is a question of time, Ben Hodges, a former US general, told SonntagsBlick in an interview this week. Switzerland should prepare itself for war, he said.

The best way to prevent war is to prepare for it, said Hodges. Not being prepared invites attack, said the retired general in an interview published on Sunday, reported RTS.

According to the former general, Russia will not respect Swiss neutrality. That does not mean Russian tanks will arrive in Switzerland one day, he said. However, he advised the Swiss army to learn how to defend itself against widespread drone attacks and to invest massively in air defence and training.

Europe is no longer a priority for the US. Currently, US Defence is financing 100,000 soldiers in Europe, noted Hodges. It is clear that president Trump will pull out these troops. The only question is: when and how many? According to what I hear in Washington, Europe is no longer the priority, said the former general. Donald Trump considers China to be the main enemy.

However, Europe is an outpost from which the US can coordinate operations in Africa, the Middle East and Eurasia. And economically, the US profits enormously from a stable Europe, he said.

Born in Florida in 1958, the retired U.S. Army general now lives with his wife in Frankfurt, Germany. He was first sent as a Lieutenant to serve in Garlstedt, Germany. Other assignments include missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. His last military assignment was as Commanding General of the United States Army Europe in Wiesbaden, Germany from 2014 to 2017.

