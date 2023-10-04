Immigration: Swiss population will say stop at some point

In a recent interview, Guy Parmelin, a Swiss Federal Councillor and former president, said that at some point the population will say stop, referring to immigration, reported SRF.

Guy Parmelin speaking at the start of his presidency in 2021.

In the interview, Parmelin, a Federal Councillor and member of the Swiss People’s Party (SVP/UDC) was unusually blunt regarding Switzerland’s politics of immigration, something his party has strong views on.

Immigration can hardly continue like this, he said. Half of the housing shortage is due to immigration. You can now see the difficulties. On the one hand the economy needs immigration. But on the other the population is resisting the construction of dense housing and the expansion of infrastructure.

Immigration helps solve the shortage of skilled workers, but I have certain doubts as to whether we can continue like this, he said. I’m almost certain that the population will say stop at some point.

Since a narrow majority voted in favour of limits on immigration in 2014, Switzerland’s constitution has included wording that places limits on immigration. And many people remain dissatisfied, he said. If we don’t find a solution, everyone will lose in the end, including the economy, said Parmelin.

More on this:

SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

