Swiss Federal Council’s theme and photo for 2021

At the dawn of every new year, Switzerland’s Federal Council publishes a photograph along with a theme. This year the theme is gaining a fresh perspective of the familiar.

Photo Markus Jegerlehner

The photo shows the seven members of the Federal Council along with the chancelier. From left to right are Viola Amherd, Simonetta Sommaruga, Ignazio Cassis (vice-president), Guy Parmelin (president), Ueli Maurer, Alain Berset, Karin Keller-Sutter and the chancelier Walter Thurnherr.

Photographer Markus Jegerlehner, who worked for Swissair while training as a photographer, used a drone to capture an image of the federal parliament building from the air. The image offers an unusual perspective on something familiar.

Guy Parmelin, Switzerland’s incoming president, said that he believes it is important in difficult times that we gain a fresh unprejudiced perspective on what might seem immutable in a way that adds to national cohesion.

More on this:
Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

