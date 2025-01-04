Swiss Federal Council’s theme and photo for 2025

Every year, Switzerland’s Federal Council publishes a photograph reflecting the theme for the year, which is chosen by the new president. This year’s theme is the unique character of Swiss democracy.

From back left to right: Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi, Federal Councillors Ignazio Cassis, Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, Karin Keller-Sutter (president), Albert Rösti, Guy Parmelin (vice-president), Beat Jans, Viola Amherd.

Photographer Arthur Gamsa took photos of people across Switzerland and used them to create a mosaic of more than 1,000 faces. This mosaic forms the backdrop of the 2025 image of Switzerland’s seven Federal Councillors, who make up the country’s executive team.

To create the mosaic of faces, the photographer approached people in the street and photographed at least 40 people in each of Switzerland’s 26 cantons, collecting a total of 1,052 portraits.

The concept behind the image is to draw attention to the link between the citizens and the members of the Federal Council. According to Karin Keller-Sutter, the people are involved in democratic decisions and decide. The Federal Council acts in the public interest.

Karin Keller-Sutter, Switzerland’s president in 2025, is pictured centre front of the photograph wearing a brown jacket.

The photograph(s) was taken and assembled by Arthur Gamsa, a photographer from St. Gallen. The video above shows the making of the photograph.

