Swiss Federal Council’s theme and photo for 2024

Every year, Switzerland’s Federal Council publishes a photograph reflecting the theme for the year, which is chosen by the new president. This year’s theme is optimism, solidarity and foresight.

The photo shows the 7 Federal Councillors and the Federal Chancellor in front of a canvas with the outlines of well known mountain peaks in Switzerland, which include the Matterhorn.

Viola Amherd, Switzerland’s president in 2024, is pictured in the centre of the photograph wearing a bright blue suit.

The photograph was taken by Sina Guntern from the canton of Luzern. The video below shows the making of the photograph.

More on this:
Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

