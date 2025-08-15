Deadly week in the Swiss Alps

Over the last week, 9 people have died in sporting accidents in Switzerland’s Alps, reported RTS. In addition, the body of a climber that went missing on 11 July 2025 was recovered.

© 44Photography | Dreamstime.com

On Monday, Valais’s cantonal police said that two climbers had found a body on the Lagginhorn on 5 August 2025. The body, which was discovered west of the mountain’s south ridge at about 3,400 metres, was identified as Andrea C., who had been missing since 11 July 2025. The public prosecutor has opened an inquiry into the death.

Five alpinists killed

Five died in separate accidents last weekend. A 56-year-old Swiss climber fell to his death while ascending the Bietschhorn via the west ridge at around 8am; the fall occurred at roughly 3,700 metres, reported the police. Air-rescue crews could only confirm the fatality. The cause is not yet known and an investigation is under way. Elsewhere in German-speaking Switzerland, four other people died in mountain accidents over the weekend, one a hiker in Bern.

Paragliding claims four lives

A 57-year-old paraglider was killed on Saturday when he crashed on the Breithorn above Grengiols (Valais) while taking part in the Fly Challenge Swiss Alps 2025, reported Valais Police. The same day, another paraglider died above Lenk in the Simmental (Bern). On Sunday a 60-year-old man died while paragliding on the Weisshorn at Arosa (Graubünden) after his wing collapsed; he entered a spin and fatally struck the summit. Then on Tuesday, a 74-year old Swiss man lost control of his parapente and fell to his death in a river near Fiesch, reported the police.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.