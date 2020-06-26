Summer camps – post lockdown learning and adventure in the Swiss Alps

Brought to you by Aiglon College.

2020 has been a tough year so far for both parents and their children. Swiss schools were closed in mid-March and children were sent home to be supervised by parents, many of whom had to juggle this new activity with an already hectic schedule.

Villars sur Ollon – © Aiglon College

Some now fear this missed period of school could have a lasting impact on some children. A report by the Brookings Institution suggests children might lose 30% of their recent learning gains in reading because of the closures.

Making new friends – © Aiglon College

Recent events have also had big impact on family summer holidays. The risk of spending two weeks in quarantine as part of an exotic getaway has put an end to many long-planned and yearned for summer breaks.

An Aiglon adventure – © Aiglon College

Summer 2020 is set to become the summer of staycations. On the face of it this could be cause for gloom. However, if you’re lucky enough to live in Switzerland, fun summer adventure possibilities abound.

Mountain resorts such as Villars in the Vaud alps, not only offer a wide range of outdoor activities, they also provide respite from the sweltering summer heat and summer camps for children that offer a welcome break for parents.

World class international schools, such as Aiglon College in Villars, combine serious learning with life changing summer adventure. Over the summer, Aiglon offers children a chance to catch up on learning, build confidence and make new international friends.

Aiglon campus – © Aiglon College

This year, Aiglon College has adapted its summer programme to the current situation. Instead of its regular summer programme with overnight stays, this summer it is packing much of its normal summer calendar into a two-week day programme. This leaves parents free to unwind with a hike in the mountains, a round of golf, a game of tennis or a soak in a spa, while their children burn off some of their youthful energy.

Adventure on Lake Geneva – © Aiglon College

Aiglon’s summer programme combines language study with art, sport and adventure. Children can choose French or English learning, which is typically studied in the morning. Afternoons are packed with art, dance and confidence-building adventure. The list of activities includes mountain adventure and camp craft, trampolining, wall climbing, lake water sport, team games, barbecues, dance and art studios, and a pizza making day. Yes, your children might return home with new cooking skills!

Mountain hiking – © Aiglon College

Aiglon prides itself on it high teacher to pupil ratio, offering children high levels of attention.

It is also possible to stay in one of a resort’s numerous hotels. Aiglon is sometimes able to secure discounts at some hotels so it is worth contacting them directly before booking.

Aiglon has adapted its programme to comply with Switzerland’s health regulations and recommendations and is more than happy to provide detailed information.

The college is around 40 minutes from Vevey, 50 minutes from Lausanne, 90 minutes from Geneva and 2 and a half hours from Zurich.

As the team at Aiglon like to say, let the adventure begin!

Where: Avenue Centrale 61, 1885 Villars-sur-Ollon. Google Maps.

When: Monday, 13 July – Saturday 25, July 2020 (excluding Sunday, 19 July)

Student age: 8 – 15 years

Website: Aiglon College summer school

Telephone: +41 24 496 61 61

Email: enterprise@aiglon.ch

Activities and accommodation in Villars: Villars Tourism Office

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.