Coronavirus: second death in Switzerland

Today, cantonal authorities in Basel-Landschaft announced that a patient had died from the Covid-19 virus in the cantonal hospital in Liestal, according to RTS. The victim was a 76 year old man suffering from heart disease.

Liestal hospital – source Wikipedia

The first person to die from the virus in Switzerland died on the night of the 4th and 5th of March 2020 in the canton of Vaud after being admitted to hospital on 3 March 2020. The victim was a 74 year old woman, according to a federal government press release.

By the afternoon of 8 March 2020 there were 335 recorded cases of infection in Switzerland, 3 of which had recovered and 2 of which had died.

If the Diamond Princess cruise ship moored in Yokohama is excluded, Switzerland makes the top 10 most affected nations. When countries are ranked based on infection rate (cases / population), Switzerland comes fifth behind China. Only South Korea, Italy, Iran and China have higher infection rates than Switzerland. Places like Hong Kong and Singapore now have far lower rates of infection than Switzerland. The rate of infection in Switzerland is around 2.5 times that of Hong Kong – see data here.

