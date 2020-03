Swiss broadcaster RTS has created a map of Switzerland showing the number and location of novel coronavirus cases.

At 6pm on 3 March 2020 there were 54 cases of infection.

The cantons of Graubünden (9), Zurich (13) and Geneva (8) accounted for more than half of the total cases in Switzerland.

