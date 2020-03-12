Le News

Coronavirus: youngest death so far brings Swiss death toll to four

The coronavirus has claimed its fourth victim in Switzerland. A 54 year old man died yesterday in Binningen hospital in the canton of Basel-Landschaft, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Binningen – source: Wikipedia

The man attended an evangelical church gathering of 2,000 people held between 17 and 24 February 2020 in the French city of Mulhouse. Several other cases of infection have been linked to the same gathering.

The man, who had been in hospital since 3 March 2020, suffered from pre-existing chronic illness.

More on this:
FOPH website (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

