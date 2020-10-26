Coronavirus: 17,440 new cases recorded in Switzerland over the weekend

Numbers published today by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) show a further 17,440 tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Switzerland over 72 hours, a daily average of 5,813.

Last Monday, the same 72-hour figure was 8,737, roughly half this Monday’s number.

Half of Switzerland’s laboratory-confirmed cases since the outbreak began in February have been recorded over the last 15 days.

Hospital numbers are up too. Numbers published by RTS show there are currently 1,492 hospitalised Covid-19 patients across Switzerland.

Yesterday, Geneva’s HUG hospital put out a call for volunteers to help out with the impending influx of Covid patients. Bertrand Levrat, the head of the hospital, said they expect the number of beds and professionals required to treat Covid and non-Covid patients to be far higher than over the spring.

By 26 October 2020, total laboratory-confirmed cases in Switzerland had reached 121,093. Deaths totalled 2,090, of which 1,914 were laboratory-confirmed. Test positivity over the weekend was 21%.

