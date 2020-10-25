Coronavirus: Geneva hospital calls for volunteers as numbers rise rapidly

On Sunday 25 October 2020, Geneva’s HUG hospital issued a call for volunteers as the number of Covid-19 patients rises rapidly.

© Martinmark | Dreamstime.com

The hospital seeks medical, care and administrative volunteers to bolster and relieve their staff. In addition, they seek those who might have recently retired or who are on leave.

Bertrand Levrat, the hospital’s chief, said that it’s highly likely that the hospital’s peak number of 550 Covid-19 patients reached during the first wave will be exceeded in the coming days. We expect the number of beds and professionals required to care for both Covid and non-Covid patients will be far higher than during spring, he said.

The number of Covid-19 patients at the hospital has roughly tripled over the last 10 days, according to the hospital.

The hospital is currently winding up non-urgent surgery to free up beds and personnel for the coming influx of Covid patients.

During the first wave, an additional 445 staff, including 168 volunteers, 80 military personnel and 200 members of the civil defence helped out. In addition, 554 staff worked extra time and 91 doctors were redeployed from other areas. To find out more click here.

HUG hospital press release (in French)

