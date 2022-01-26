Overwhelming majority of ICU patients in Switzerland unvaccinated, show data

On 25 January 2022, a study published by Zurich University Hospital found that 97% of Covid-19 ICU patients since the start of Switzerland’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign were unvaccinated.

The study evaluated hospital data from 964 Covid-19 patients who were treated in intensive care units in Swiss hospitals in the nine months since the start of Switzerland’s vaccination campaign. Of these only 33 (3%) were vaccinated with one of the two mRNA vaccines approved in Switzerland (Moderna and Pfizer). The other 931 (97%) were unvaccinated.

In addition, the overall condition of the vaccinated patients was better than that of the unvaccinated Covid-19 patients at the time of admission to intensive care. They had fewer lung problems, were less likely to need mechanical ventilation, had less impairment of their heart and circulatory function and suffered less from coagulation and kidney dysfunction. This resulted in an average length of stay six days shorter than among unvaccinated patients.

Matthias Hilty, a senior ICU physician, said that the data show impressively that vaccination against Covid-19 with mRNA vaccines has saved high-risk and seriously ill patients from the most serious forms of the illness.

