Covid: new cases in Switzerland remain high this week

This week, 19,237 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Switzerland, up sightly (+7%) from the week before (18,055).

© Jan Gajdosik | Dreamstime.com

This week there were 48 Covid-19 deaths compared to 44 the week before. However, recent death numbers can rise retrospectively due to data reporting delays.

On Wednesday, the government extended the use of Covid certificates. From Monday a valid certificate will be required to enter into many places, such as the interior of restaurants.

Health minister Alain Berset said the government wants to avoid a repeat of the pressure put on the health system that occurred last autumn. In mid-November 2020, the number of Covid-19 patients in Swiss hospitals surpassed 4,000. Currently, there are around 900. This is many more than the roughly 170 reported at the same time in 2020.

Over the week, 258 patients were reported to have been hospitalised with Covid-19. The figure for the week before was 420, but it is difficult to compare these numbers because of time delays associated with collecting and reporting data. However, the number of hospital admissions on a 7-day average basis trended down from 77 to 47 between 28 August and 4 September 2021 and the number of Covid-19 patients in Swiss hospitals has been fairly stable since late August 2021.

Most of Switzerland is fully vaccinated (53%). However, roughly 2.5 million people over the age of 12 in Switzerland remain unvaccinated, reflecting one of the lowest rates of vaccination in Europe. 53% of Switzerland is fully vaccinated compared to 60% across the EU, 64% in the UK, 62% in France, 61% in Germany and 63% in Italy.

The overwhelming majority of those getting infected and ending up in hospital with Covid-19 now are unvaccinated. The unvaccinated are also more likely to suffer severe symptoms and end up in ICU.

More on this:

FOPH data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.