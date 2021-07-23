Covid: Swiss cases continue to rise this week

This week, 4,692 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Switzerland, up 55% on the number the week before (3,033). The daily number of cases on a 7-day rolling average was 670. The faster spreading Delta variant made up nearly all (97%) of the samples sequenced in Switzerland on 12 July 2021.

© Michael Müller | Dreamstime.com

Despite rising cases, the number of deaths in Switzerland remains low. One death was recorded this week. However, hospitalisations are rising. This week 48 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital, up from 14 the week before.

The main concern remains the exposure of Switzerland’s unvaccinated population to the virus. With much of the spread among the younger population, rising rates of long Covid, which often affects those with mild initial symptoms, are a key concern.

Overall, 46% of Switzerland’s population is now fully vaccinated and 53% have had at least one shot. The rate of vaccination has slowed sharply in recent weeks, a trend concerning Swiss health officials who are looking for new ways to encourage vaccination. Ideas being discussed include removing the the antigen test option from Switzerland’s Covid certificate or introducing a charge for these tests, which are currently free.

Some are concerned that a slowing vaccination rollout may require a return of some of the earlier restrictions on daily life, delaying the transition back to normality.

The latest reproduction rate (13 July 2021) in Switzerland is 1.31.

