Covid: weekly cases and hospitalisations fall further as Switzerland drops nearly all measures

This week, 118,555 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Switzerland, down 25% from the 157,683 cases reported a week earlier. The reported number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised also fell 20% from 492 to 392 across the week.

Covid-19 deaths were also down. Across the week, 61 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, a figure 13% lower than the 70 reported the week before. In addition, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care fell 13% from 198 to 172.

On Thursday, nearly every anti-Covid-19 measure was dropped in Switzerland. Residents were allowed to enter shops and most public spaces without masks for the first time in a very long time.

A study was published this week, which estimated that as much as 40% of Switzerland’s population may have been infected with the Omicron variant over a period of four weeks during the recent peak in cases.

