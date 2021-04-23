Le News

Covid: 14,100 new cases in Switzerland this week

This week, saw 14,110 new Covid-19 cases in Switzerland, down 5% from a week before (14,856).

© Jan Gajdosik | Dreamstime.com

The 7-day average is currently 2,015 new daily cases, down from 2,122 last week. There were 63 Covid-19 deaths this week, up from 53 last week.

By 23 April 2021, 9.6% of Switzerland’s population was fully vaccinated, up from 8.5% a week earlier. This week, the number of doses administered per 100 people rose from 22.8 to 26.4, putting Switzerland behind the EU (27.9 per 100), the UK (65.5) and US (65.5).

Currently, 25% of hospital beds remain available across so Switzerland, down slightly from 28% last week. By 23 April 2021 there were 244 Covid-19 patients in intensive care up from 233 last week.

By the end of this week, Switzerland’s reproduction rate was back down to 1.00 overall. Switzerland’s total Covid-19 death toll has now reached 10,566.

More on this:
FOPH data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

