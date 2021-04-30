Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Covid: 13,465 new cases in Switzerland this week

Covid: 13,465 new cases in Switzerland this week

By Leave a Comment

This week, saw 13,465 new Covid-19 cases in Switzerland, down 5% from a week before (14,110) continuing the 5% slow down in growth of new numbers experienced last week.

© Andrii Kozlytskyi | Dreamstime.com

The 7-day average is currently 1,924, dipping below the level of 2,000 for the first time since 11 April 2021.

By 30 April 2021, 10.8% of Switzerland’s population was fully vaccinated, up from 9.6% a week earlier. This week, the number of doses administered per 100 people rose from  26.4 to 30.6, leaving Switzerland trailing behind the EU (32.1 per 100), the UK (70.9) and US (70.2).

By the end of this week, Switzerland’s reproduction rate was below 1.00 overall (0.98) with a few hotspots in central and far eastern Switzerland.

Currently, 25% of hospital beds remain available across so Switzerland, the same percentage as last week. By 30 April 2021 there were 253 Covid-19 patients in intensive care up from 244 last week and 233 the week before last.

Covid-19 deaths appear to have stabilised. There were 55 deaths this week, down from 63 last week and up from 53 the week before last. Switzerland’s total Covid-19 death toll has now reached 10,630.

More on this:
FOPH data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp