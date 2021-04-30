Covid: 13,465 new cases in Switzerland this week

This week, saw 13,465 new Covid-19 cases in Switzerland, down 5% from a week before (14,110) continuing the 5% slow down in growth of new numbers experienced last week.

The 7-day average is currently 1,924, dipping below the level of 2,000 for the first time since 11 April 2021.

By 30 April 2021, 10.8% of Switzerland’s population was fully vaccinated, up from 9.6% a week earlier. This week, the number of doses administered per 100 people rose from 26.4 to 30.6, leaving Switzerland trailing behind the EU (32.1 per 100), the UK (70.9) and US (70.2).

By the end of this week, Switzerland’s reproduction rate was below 1.00 overall (0.98) with a few hotspots in central and far eastern Switzerland.

Currently, 25% of hospital beds remain available across so Switzerland, the same percentage as last week. By 30 April 2021 there were 253 Covid-19 patients in intensive care up from 244 last week and 233 the week before last.

Covid-19 deaths appear to have stabilised. There were 55 deaths this week, down from 63 last week and up from 53 the week before last. Switzerland’s total Covid-19 death toll has now reached 10,630.

