Covid: cases and deaths up in Switzerland this week

This week, saw 14,451 new Covid-19 cases in Switzerland, up 10% from a week before (13,125).

© Bennymarty | Dreamstime.com

The 7-day average is currently 2,064 new daily cases, up from 1,875 last week.

There were 98 Covid-19 deaths this week, up from 52 last week. At the same time Swiss hospitals report lower numbers of Covid-19 patients. One driver of this is progress in vaccinating those most vulnerable to severe cases of the disease.

By 7 April 2021, 7.5% of Switzerland’s population was fully vaccinated, up from 6.7% a week earlier. This week, the number of doses administered per 100 people rose from 17.8 to 19.6, putting Switzerland slightly behind the EU (19.9 per 100) and well behind the UK (55.8) and US (51.3).

Currently, 29% of hospital beds remain available across so Switzerland is not suffering from a shortage of hospital capacity. By 7 April 2021 there were 908 Covid-19 patient hospitalised in Switzerland of which 191 were in intensive care, a rise of 18% on last week.

By the end of this week, at 0.96 Switzerland’s reproduction rate was out of the growth range. Only 9 of Switzerland’s 26 cantons have reproduction numbers above 1.

Switzerland’s total Covid-19 death toll has now reached 10,449.

More on this:

FOPH data (in French)

