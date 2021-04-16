Covid: 14,800 new cases in Switzerland this week

This week, saw 14,856 new Covid-19 cases in Switzerland, up 3% from a week before (14,451).

© Sukarman _ | Dreamstime.com

The 7-day average is currently 2,122 new daily cases, up from 2,064 last week.

There were 53 Covid-19 deaths this week, down from 98 last week.

By 16 April 2021, 8.5% of Switzerland’s population was fully vaccinated, up from 7.5% a week earlier. This week, the number of doses administered per 100 people rose from 19.6 to 22.8, putting Switzerland slightly behind the EU (23.9 per 100) but well behind the UK (60.3) and US (59.3). More than 50% of the UK population is estimated to have antibodies, mainly from vaccination.

Currently, 28% of hospital beds remain available across so Switzerland is not suffering from a shortage of hospital capacity. By 16 April 2021 there were 233 Covid-19 patients in intensive care.

By the end of this week, at 1.14 Switzerland’s reproduction rate was back into the growth range. Only 4 of Switzerland’s 26 cantons had reproduction numbers below 1. Glarus (1.91), Schwytz (1.35) and Neuchâtel (1.21) had the highest rates.

Switzerland’s total Covid-19 death toll has now reached 10,503.

